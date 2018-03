BRIEF-Bachem Holding FY EBITDA Up At CHF 71.5 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG:

* FY SALES CAME TO 261.6 MILLION CHF (2016: 236.5 MILLION CHF, +10.6% IN CHF)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) UP BY 12.3% TO 50.6 MILLION CHF AND THE EBIT MARGIN WIDENED ONCE AGAIN, IMPROVING TO 19.3% (PRIOR YEAR: 19.1%)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) CAME TO 71.5 MILLION CHF (PREVIOUS YEAR: 64.8 MILLION CHF)

* FY NET INCOME OF 41.8 MILLION CHF, THE COMPANY SLIGHTLY EXCEEDED THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S RESULT DESPITE THESE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECTS

* CONFIRMED GROWTH FORECAST

* FOR THE COMING YEARS, BACHEM EXPECTS GLOBAL SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO GROW CONTINUALLY BY 6–10% IN AVERAGE WHILST PROFIT GROWTH TAKES PRECEDENCE OVER SALES GROWTH

Source text - bit.ly/2tSRhYO

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)