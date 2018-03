March 16(Reuters) - Telefonica SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SEVERAL DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL ENTITIES FOR UP TO 5.50 BILLION EUROS AND MATURITY OF UP TO SEVEN YEARS

* THIS FINANCING UNIFIES AND REPLACES TWO EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT LINES DUE IN FEB. 2021 AND FEB. 2022

