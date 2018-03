BRIEF-Eurona Reports Preliminary FY Results, Plans Collective Dismissals

March 16 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY TURNOVER 120 MILLION EUROS, 28 PERCENT BELOW 167 MILLION EUROS FORESEEN IN STRATEGIC PLAN

* FY EBITDA 5 MILLION EUROS, 60 PERCENT BELOW 12.6 MILLION EUROS FORESEEN IN STRATEGIC PLAN

* DEVIATIONS FROM PLAN MOTIVATED BY INSUFFICIENT GROWTH OF SALES, PARTLY CAUSED BY DIFFICULTIES WITH LIQUIDITY FACED DURING 2017 UNTIL OBTAINING EXTERNAL FINANCING

* DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT VARIATION IN AUDITED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS TO BE AVAILABLE AT END OF APRIL

* TO ELABORATE NEW BUSINESS PLAN IN COMING MONTHS

* TO INITIATE NEGOTIATIONS ON COLLECTIVE DISMISSAL PROCEEDING IN APRIL

