BRIEF-Alkemy Acquires 70% Stake In Nunatac

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 70 PCT STAKE IN NUNATAC, COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN DATA ANALYSIS, BIG DATA AND PREDICTIVE MODELLING FOR BUSINESS

* 70 PCT STAKE WILL BE ACQUIRED BY APRIL 2018

* ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING 30 PCT STAKE WILL BE FINALISED WITHIN THREE YEARS AFTER THE EXERCISE OF THREE-YEARS PUT/CALL OPTIONS

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION (EQUITY VALUE) IS ESTIMATED AT EUR 7 MILLION, PAID IN CASH AND CO’S SHARES

