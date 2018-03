March 16(Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR ‍​2.8 MLN VS EUR 2.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 6.8‍​ MLN VS LOSS EUR 3.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS IN 2018 INVESTMENTS OF EUR 3.5 MILLION IN 10-15 NEW STARTUPS

