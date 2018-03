March 16 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT ITALIAN WATCHDOG CONSOB HAS ISSUED AUTHORISATION FOR PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS FOR ADMISSION TO LISTING OF CO’S ORDINARY COMPANY SHARES FOR TRADING ON MAIN MTA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* CO SHARES WILL TRANSFER FROM AIM (ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL MARKET) TO MTA MARKET

