ATTICA BANK S.A.

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 87.0 MLN VS EUR 86.7 MLN YR AGO

* FY 2017 OPERATING INCOME EUR 166.6 MLN VS EUR 104.2 MLN YR AGO

* FY 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAXES AT EUR 0.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 49.8 MLN YR AGO

* “FINAL GOAL THE INCREASE OF ITS PROFITABILITY AND INTERNAL CAPITAL GENERATION IN FAVOR OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS” - CEO

