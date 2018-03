BRIEF-Axelero Shareholders Approve Investment Agreement

March 16 (Reuters) - Axelero SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH GEM GLOBAL YELD FUND LIMITED LCS SCS AND GEM INVESTMENTS AMERICA LLC

* THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES, DURING DURATION OF THREE YEARS, COMMITMENT FROM GEM TO SUBSCRIBE IN TRANCHES AND UPON REQUEST FROM THE CO, TO CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR GEM FOR UP TO EUR 15 MLN

* UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT THE CO WILL ALSO ISSUE 1.8 MILLION WARRANTS, EXERCISABLE OVER THREE YEARS, AND ASSIGNED TO GEM, FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 540,000 CO’S SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 2.48, 900,000 SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 3.312, AND 360,000 SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 4.14; FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 5.8 MLN

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ALSO CAPITAL INCREASE FOR EUR 15 MILLION RESERVED FOR GEM AND ISSUANCE OF WARRANTS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 5.8 MLN

