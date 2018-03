BRIEF-Wirtualna Polska Holding Increases Stake In Domodi To 86 Pct

March 16 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING (WPH) :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ALONG WITH ITS UNIT, WIRTUALNA POLSKA MEDIA (WPM), IT SIGNED AN ANNEX TO AGREEMENT WITH PARTNERS OF DOMODI SP. Z O.O. AND AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES

* AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, IT ACQUIRES 918 SHARES REPRESENTING 35 PCT IN DOMODI SHARE CAPITAL FOR 85.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION, WPM OWNED 51 PERCENT IN DOMODI, WPH AND ITS UNITS OWN 86 PERCENT IN DOMODI FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION

* IT WILL PAY FOR THE SHARES WITH A LOAN FROM WPM ABOUT WHICH CO INFORMED IN DEC. 2017

* THE COMPANY ALSO HAS A RIGHT TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING 14 PCT STAKE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS, WITH THE FIRST POSSIBILITY TO EXERCISE THE OPTION AFTER THE END OF 2018

* PRELIMINARY DISCOUNTED VALUE OF THE OPTION FOR THE REMAINING STAKE IN DOMODI IS ABOUT 36 MILLION ZLOTYS

