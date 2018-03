March 19 (Reuters) - TXT e solutions SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED JOINTLY NOTICE FROM LASERLINE SPA AND E-BUSINESS CONSULTING SA CONCERNING DEFINITIVE TRANSFER TO LASERLINE SPA OF ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING OWNED BY E-BUSINESS CONSULTING SA, REPRESENTING 25.62% OF TXT E-SOLUTIONS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)