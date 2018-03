March 19 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA:

* FY REVENUE 618.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 645.9 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 97.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 98.7 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* MANAGEMENT TO RECOMMEND ALLOCATING PART OF 2017 PROFIT FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

