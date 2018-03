March 19 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY, GEM GLOBAL YIELD FUND WILL SUBSCRIBE TO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 1.3 MILLION EUROS IN NYESA

* NYESA WILL ISSUE 28 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 0.04607 EURO PER SHARE, THAT IS 0.015 EURO NOMINAL VALUE, PLUS SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.03107 EURO

