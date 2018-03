March 19 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE COMPANY RESOLVED TO ISSUE SERIES PA BONDS WITHIN A PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 300 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES PA BONDS TO BEAR VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN OF 2.70 PERCENT PER ANNUM

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO ISSUE SERIES PA BONDS ON FEBRUARY 12

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)