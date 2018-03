BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton: Voluntary Acquisition Offer For Shares Of Biofrontera

March 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DEUTSCHE BALATON TO BID FOR BIOFRONTERA AG

* TO SUBMIT A VOLUNTARY PURCHASE OFFER FOR UP TO 6.25 MLN SHARES OF BIOFRONTERA AG, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO ABOUT 14% OF THE CURRENTLY ISSUED SHARES OF BIOFRONTERA AG

* DOES NOT PLAN TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE

* AIM OF THE ACQUISITION OFFER IS TO EXCEED THE BLOCKING THRESHOLD OF 25% BY THE JOINTLY ACTING SHAREHOLDERS DELPHI UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNGS AG AND DEUTSCHE BALATON AG

* CONSIDERATION OFFERED FOR THE BIOFRONTERA SHARES EXPECTED TO BE COMPOSED OF A TRADABLE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT AND NOMINAL CASH PAYMENT PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)