March 19

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ADVISES THE COMPANY TO INCREASE ITS OWN FUNDS THROUGH RETAINING FY 2017 PROFIT

* WITHIN 7 DAYS KNF AWAITS THE STAND OF IDEA BANK’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ABOVE RECOMMENDATION

