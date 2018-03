BRIEF-Class Editori: Pim To Own 28% In Exchange For Its 67.5% Stake In Gambero Rosso In Capital Increase Transaction

March 19 (Reuters) - Class Editori SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT BINDING OFFER FROM PIM SPA, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF GAMBERO ROSSO SPA, FOR TRANSFER OF CONTROLLING INTEREST (67.48%) IN GAMBERO ROSSO TO CLASS EDITORI FROM PIM

* TRANSACTION WILL BE REALIZED VIA CAPITAL INCREASE OF CLASS EDITORI RESERVED TO PIM AND SIGNED WITH CONTRIBUTION OF 9.75 MILLION SHARES OF GAMBERO ROSSO

* VALUATION OF CLASS EDITORI IS DETERMINED AT EUR 38.71 MILLION AND VALUATION OF GAMBERO ROSSO IS DETERMINED AT EUR 22.31 MILLION

* VALUE OF STAKE OWNED BY PIM IN GAMBERO ROSSO IS EUR 15.05 MLN

* FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION CLASS EDITORI WILL BE OBLIGED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF GAMBERO ROSSO TO PURCHASE REMAINING SHARES (32.52% OF SHARE CAPITAL) AT THE SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS TRANSACTION WITH PIM

* FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE PIM WILL HOLD 27.96% OF CLASS EDITORI

