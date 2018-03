March 19 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) ADVISES THE COMPANY TO INCREASE ITS OWN FUNDS THROUGH RETAINING FY 2017 PROFIT

* THE BANK INFORMED ON NOVEMBER 24, 2017, THAT POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS ALLOWED THE BANK TO INCLUDE ITS NET PROFIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF 130 MILLION ZLOTYS TO ITS TIER 1 CAPITAL

