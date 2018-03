March 19 (Reuters) - PLATIGE IMAGE SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIM FY NET LOSS OF 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CONSOLIDATED PRELIM FY RESULTS ARE AFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWNS OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

