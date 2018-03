March 19 (Reuters) - PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY PRAGMA INKASO SA HAS ITS STAKE IN COMPANY LOWERED TO 81.17 PERCENT FROM 87.06 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO’S INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL

* PRAGMA INKASO’S NO. OF SHARES IN CO HAS NOT CHANGED AND AMOUNTS TO 2.2 MILLIONS

Source text for Eikon:

Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)