BRIEF-Prelios: Lavaredo Owns 90.437% Stake In Prelios Following Tender Offer

March 19(Reuters) - Prelios SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER OF LAVAREDO SPA ON ALL PRELIOS SHARES

* SAYS AT END OF REOPENING OF OFFER A TOTAL OF 12.7 MILLION OF PRELIOS SHARES (0.932% OF SHARE CAPITAL) HAVE BEEN RENDERED FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 1.5 MILLION

* LAVAREDO HAS ALSO ACQUIRED 43.7 MILLION PRELIOS SHARES (3.2% OF SHARE CAPITAL) OUTSIDE THE OFFER AT THE SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS

* LAVAREDO NOW OWNS 90.437% STAKE IN PRELIOS

* LAVAREDO WILL PROCEED WITH LAUNCH OF MANDATORY OFFER TO ACQUIRE REMAINING PRELIOS SHARES (9.563% OF SHARE CAPITAL) AND WILL PROCEED WITH DELISTING OF PRELIOS SHARES FROM MTA MARKET OF ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

