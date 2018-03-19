FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

REFILE-NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Bourse down, Norsk Hydro reports more spills in Brazil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Fixes format)
    OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - 
 ** Norwegian shares traded down on Monday
** Oslo's benchmark index          fell -0.52 percent, or -4.19
points, to 802.54 points and was down by -0.95 percent
year-to-date
** The broader Oslo All Share Index          was down 0.51
percent 
** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo bourse Statoil         
fell -0.45 percent, Telenor          fell -1.01 percent and DNB
         fell -0.28 percent
** Turnover at Oslo Bourse was 948.889 million Norwegian crowns
and most traded shares were Norsk Hydro        , Statoil
         and DNB         
** Brent crude futures        , a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo
Bourse, fell $-0.35 to $65.86 a barrel by 09:39 GMT.     
** Shares of aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro          were down 1.92
percent to NOK 47.59 and has lost nearly 20 percent of their
value over the past month
** Norsk Hydro said during the weekend more spills were found at
its alumina plant Alunorte in Brazil             
** Biggest gainers: Kitron rose 4.44 percent,  Idex gained  4.25
percent and Treasure was up 2.68 percent 
** Biggest losers: Photocure          fell -3.28 percent,
Petroleum Geo Services          lost -2.52 percent and  BW LPG
Ltd            was down -2.32 percent
** Abroad European shares          fell -0.76 percent, Japan's
main share index Nikkei         ended down -0.90 percent, while
in China Shanghai index         was up 0.30 percent and Dow
Jones index        in the United States rose 0.29 percent on
Friday
** Markets are awaiting a Fed meeting later this week, where a
rate hike is expected             

 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
