REFILE-NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Bourse down, Norsk Hydro reports more spills in Brazil

(Fixes format) OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian shares traded down on Monday ** Oslo's benchmark index fell -0.52 percent, or -4.19 points, to 802.54 points and was down by -0.95 percent year-to-date ** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.51 percent ** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo bourse Statoil fell -0.45 percent, Telenor fell -1.01 percent and DNB fell -0.28 percent ** Turnover at Oslo Bourse was 948.889 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norsk Hydro , Statoil and DNB ** Brent crude futures , a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.35 to $65.86 a barrel by 09:39 GMT. ** Shares of aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro were down 1.92 percent to NOK 47.59 and has lost nearly 20 percent of their value over the past month ** Norsk Hydro said during the weekend more spills were found at its alumina plant Alunorte in Brazil ** Biggest gainers: Kitron rose 4.44 percent, Idex gained 4.25 percent and Treasure was up 2.68 percent ** Biggest losers: Photocure fell -3.28 percent, Petroleum Geo Services lost -2.52 percent and BW LPG Ltd was down -2.32 percent ** Abroad European shares fell -0.76 percent, Japan's main share index Nikkei ended down -0.90 percent, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.30 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States rose 0.29 percent on Friday ** Markets are awaiting a Fed meeting later this week, where a rate hike is expected (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)