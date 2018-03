LONDON, March 19 (IFR) -

* IPTs MS flat area for USD1bn size, tbp Tuesday. Due 17 Apr 2020, pay 27 Mar, EMTN docs, English law, Lux listing, 200k/2k denoms. Short first coupon to 17 Apr 2018. (March 19)

KOMMUNALBANKEN (KBN), owned 100% by the Kingdom of Norway and rated Aaa/AAA (both stable), has mandated BMO, Citi and TD for a USD1bn 2yr RegS/144A transaction. Target market: Professionals & Eligible Counterparties (all distribution channels). (March 19)