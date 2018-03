BRIEF-Kruk FY Net Profit Up 19 Pct YoY

March 20 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 295.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 248.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.06 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 783.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 420.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 349.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* RECOVERIES FROM PURCHASED DEBT PORTFOLIOS IN 2017 AMOUNTED TO 1.4 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 38 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* In 2017 KRUK INVESTED 977 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 24% YEAR ON YEAR, IN PURCHASING A TOTAL OF 139 NEW PORTFOLIOS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 16.4 BLN ZLOTYS

* EARLIER IN JAN. KRUK REPORTED ITS PRELIMINARY FY PROFIT AT 300 MILLION ZLOTYS, AS WELL AS EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS AT 210 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q4 AND RECOVERIES FROM MANAGED PORTFOLIOS AT 375 MILLION ZLOTYS IN THE LAST QUARTER OF 2017

