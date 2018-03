March 20(Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS CONFIRMED THAT THE BANK MEETS CRITERIA TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND IN THE AMOUNT OF 100 PERCENT OF PROFIT FOR FY 2017

* THE BANK’S MANAGEMENT SAID ON MARCH 14 THAT IT PLANNED TO SPEND 537 MILLION ZLOTYS, NEARLY ALL OF ITS 2017 NET PROFIT, ON DIVIDENDS

