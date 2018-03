March 20(Reuters) - FOPE SPA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR ‍​28.03 MLN VS EUR 23.08 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.3‍​ MLN VS EUR 1.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.125 PER SHARE (27 PCT PAY-OUT)

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN SALES VOLUME AND A POSITIVE ECONOMIC RESULT IN 2018 BASED ON THE POSITIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE FIRST MONTHS

* HAS SET UP FOPE JEWELLERY LIMITED TO SUPPORT PRESENCE ON THE ENGLISH MARKET

