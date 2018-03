March 20 (Reuters) - NETMEDIA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE COMPANY FINALISED BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WITH THE TOTAL ACQUISITION OF 1.0 MILLION SHARES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE REDUCTION RATE IS PREDICTED AT 50.64 PCT AS OVER 2 MILLION SHARES WERE OFFERED

* THE ACQUIRED SHARES REPRESENT 10.81 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

