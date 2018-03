March 20 (Reuters) - NOVATURAS AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT WOULD DEBUT ON MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) AND NASDAQ IN VILNIUS ON MARCH 21, CO SAID IN A STATEMENT

* INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF NOVATURAS REACHED TOTAL VALUE OF AROUND 93 MILLION ZLOTYS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)