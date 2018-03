March 20 (Reuters) - VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO REVOKE ITS DIVIDEND POLICY

* DECISION IS RELATED TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF COMPANY WHERE 100% STAKE OF COMPANY IS HELD BY SHAREHOLDERS IN AGREEMENT

* VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT DECIDED NOT TO ADOPT A NEW DIVIDEND POLICY

* DECISIONS ABOUT PROFIT DISTRIBUTION OR LOSS COVERAGE WILL BE EACH TIME BASED ON CURRENT SITUATION OF COMPANY

