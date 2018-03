March 20 (Reuters) - GRAPHIC SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 13 ON COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA SHARES ISSUE

* PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO UP TO 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUANCE OF UP TO 9.1 MILLION SERIES E SHARES

* SERIES E SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* TRANSACTIONS ON SERIES E SHARES ACQUISITION WILL BE CONCLUDED WITH INVESTORS BY SEPT. 30, 2018

