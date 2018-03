LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), rated Aaa/AAA, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC and TD to lead manage a USD500m minimum transaction. IPTs at MS-6bp area. Listed Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market. Denoms US$200k+US$1k. Due April 28 2020. Settle March 28 2018. SEC Registered Global. (March 20) (Reporting by Helene Durand)