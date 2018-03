BRIEF-LC Corp posts FY Net Profit Down At 80.2 Mln Zlotys, plans div. of 0.24 zloty/shr

March 21 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 80.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 113.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 706.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 547.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 89.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 203.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* EARLIER IN MARCH CO INFORMED ABOUT THE IMPACT OF CHANGE IN EURO EXCHANGE AND REVALUATION OF NON-FINANCIAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS ON ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.24 ZLOTY PER SHARE

