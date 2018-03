March 21 (Reuters) - Telesia SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE EUR ‍​5.5 MLN VS EUR 5.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​0.6 MLN VS EUR 0.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAYS POSITIVE TREND IN ADVERTISING IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2018: AS OF MARCH 1 2018 TOTAL ADVERTISING ORDERS FOR 2018 IN PROGRESS COMPARED TO SAME DATE YEAR AGO WAS UP 39 PCT

