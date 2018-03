March 21 (Reuters) - E-KIOSK SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET LOSS OF 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 29.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 26.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY RESULTS WERE WEAKER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO SALES BELOW EXPECTATIONS ASSUMED IN BUDGET AND OPERATIONAL COSTS ADJUSTED TO THIS BUDGET, CEO SAID IN THE LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

