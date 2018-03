March 21(Reuters) - Yoox Net-A-Porter Group SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT CEO FEDERICO MARCHETTI TENDERS HIS SHARES IN THE OFFER LAUNCHED BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT

* CEO FEDERICO MARCHETTI TENDERED IN THE OFFER THE N. 5,164,667 YNAP SHARES, EQUAL TO 5.6% OF THE ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)