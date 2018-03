March 21 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WROCLAW’S GAME STUDIO STRANGE NEW THINGS, COMPANY SAID IN AS STATEMENT

* “ THE NEW STUDIO WILL JOIN FORCES WITH CD PROJEKT RED WARSAW AND CRACOW, AND BOLSTER DEVELOPMENT OF CYBERPUNK 2077— THE UPCOMING FUTURISTIC AAA ROLE-PLAYING GAME,” IT ADDED

Source text: bit.ly/2u5e83v, bit.ly/2HQS0vs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)