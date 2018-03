March 21 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED A DEAL WITH GAMEVERSE PAULINA PABIS (GAMEVERSE) TO OPTIMISE THE RELEASE OF ‘EYES – THE HORROR’ GAME ON IOS/ANDROID PLATFORMS

* COMPANY’S REMUNERATION TO BE IN THE FORM OF A PORTION OF INCOME GENERATED BY THE GAME ON iOS/Android (EXCLUDING CHINA)

