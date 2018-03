BRIEF-Comp Sees 2018 EBITDA Of 70 Mln Zlotys

March 21(Reuters) - COMP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT MANAGEMENT HAS ACCEPTED 2018 BUDGET AND DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY ASSUMPTIONS

* COMPANY SEES 2018 EBITDA AT ABOUT 70 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 2019-2020 EBITDA MIGHT REACH THREE-DIGIT LEVEL

* COMPANY EXPECTS INVESTMENTS IN ITS CORE ACTIVITIES LOWER THAT IN THE LAST FEW YEARS AND IS READY FOR CERTIFICATION AND TESTING OF ITS PRODUCTS

* COMPANY SEES GRADUAL INCREASE IN SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS FOR SALES STRUCTURE FOLLOWING WIDESPREAD OF MPLATFORM, WHICH WILL BE A SIGNIFICANT ELEMENT OF COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT

* COMPANY EXPECTS FIRST ABOVE AVERAGE RESULTS IN Q4

* FROM 2019 CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES ARE TO SUPPORT THE FINANCING OF FURTHER DEVELOPMENT PLANS

* COMPANY PLANS TO SEEK OPPORTUNITIES TO LAUNCH ITS SOLUTIONS ABROAD

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)