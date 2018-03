ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Wednesday it was examining whether Rio Tinto or its subsidiaries had paid bribes linked to the landmark Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, the OAG also said it had agreed to provide legal assistance to the Mongolian government after it requested help in 2017. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)