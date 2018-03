March 22 (Reuters) - PHARMA MAR SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CHMP CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS NEGATIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING NOT TO GRANT MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR APLIDIN IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA INDICATION

* REEXAMINATION PROCEDURE WAS REQUESTED BY CO IN JANUARY IN RELATION TO CHMP OPINION ISSUED IN DECEMBER

