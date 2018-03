BRIEF-Acotel Group FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 6.5 Mln

March 22(Reuters) - ACOTEL GROUP SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET LOSS EUR 6.5 MLN VS LOSS EUR 5.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 18.9 MLN VS EUR 22.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO ATTRACT THE FRESH CAPITAL NEEDED IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE GROUP IS ABLE TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN AT THE EARLIEST OPPORTUNITY

* SHAREHOLDERS CLAMA SRL AND MACLA SRL, HAVE CONFIRMED THEIR WILLINGNESS TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF A POTENTIAL CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 5 MLN

* CLAMA SRL AND MACLA SRL JOINTLY OWN ABOUT 57.4 PCT OF ACOTEL GROUP

