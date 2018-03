March 22 (Reuters) - DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU:

* STARTS TALKS WITH DEMIROREN HOLDING TO SELL AND TRANSFER ITS VISUAL AND WRITTEN MEDIA UNITS

* TALKS TO BE HELD ON THE BASIS OF $1.10 BILLION OPERATING VALUE AND $890.0 MILLION SHARE VALUE BY CONSIDERING DEDUCTION FINANCIAL DEBTS

