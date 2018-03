March 22 (Reuters) - GOBARTO SA:

* FY NET PROFIT OF 21.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.77 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.45 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* MANAGEMENT BOARD IS TO RECOMMEND ALLOCATING THE COMPANY’S 2017 NET PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)