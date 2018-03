March 22 (Reuters) - CIE AUTOMOTIVE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY PROPOSES EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND IN KIND THROUGH DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF 0.65709 GLOBAL DOMINION SHARES FOR EVERY 1 CIE AUTOMOTIVE SHARE

* SAYS WILL “UNCONSOLIDATE” ITS PARTICIPATION IN GLOBAL DOMINION STARTING IN Q3 2018 WITH ITS ASSOCIATED EFFECT ON ASSETS AND EQUITY

* SAYS OPERATION WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON CIE’S NET FINANCIAL DEBT

