* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF EUR 61.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 458.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 368.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 120.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 81.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE SHARE OF EXPORTS IN FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW TO 59 PERCENT

