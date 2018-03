March 22 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY, TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR DISTRIBUTION WILL AMOUNT TO €0.36457 PER SHARE (NET)

* ON MONDAY, MARCH 26TH 2018 (RECORD DATE)

* DIVIDEND PAYMENT WILL COMMENCE ON THURSDAY, MARCH 29TH 2018, THROUGH THE PAYING EUROBANK ERGASIAS S.A

