March 22 (Reuters) - SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD WOULD PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS TO DELIBERATE ON THE LOSS OF PUBLIC COMPANY STATUS OF SAG GEST

* BOARD CONSIDERS THAT IT IS IN THE CO’S INTEREST THAT SAG GEST DELIST ITS STOCK FROM TRADING IN THE REGULATED MARKET DUE TO LOSS OF PUBLIC COMPANY STATUS

Source text: bit.ly/2FR9Zpf

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)