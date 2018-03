March 22 (Reuters) - MEDIAWAN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY ITS FY PRO FORMA REVENUE WAS EUR 163.8 MLN VS PRO FORMA EUR 159.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* CO’S FY PRO FORMA EBITDA-OPERATIONS WAS EUR 40.5 MLN VS PRO FORMA EBITDA-OPERATION EUR 37.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 MEDIAWAN INTENDS TO INTEGRATE ITS RECENTLY-ACQUIRED COMPANIES TO CREATE THE BEDROCK FOR ITS EUROPEAN DEPLOYMENT

