March 22 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY NET RESULT

* FY EBITDA AT 15.7 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 39.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 23

