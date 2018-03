BRIEF-Carrefour Launches Offering Of $500 Million Convertible Bonds

March 22 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA:

* CARREFOUR LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF $ 500 MLN NON-DILUTIVE CASH SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* MATURITY OF 6 YEARS DUE 2024

* INVESTORS WILL HAVE CONVERSION RIGHTS SETTLED IN CASH BY REFERENCE TO THE SHARE PRICE OF ORDINARY SHARES

* ISSUE AND CONVERSION OF BONDS WILL NOT RESULT IN ISSUANCE OF ANY NEW SHARES OF CARREFOUR

* BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST (ZERO-COUPON)

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT ISSUE PRICE BETWEEN 96.75 PCT AND 98.00 PCT OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE ON MARCH 27

* NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH BOND WILL BE $ 200,000

