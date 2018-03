BRIEF-GetBack Signs LOI With Potential Foreign Investor

March 22 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE COMPANY SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH POTENTIAL FOREIGN INVESTOR WHICH IS CURRENTLY ANALYSING ACQUISITION OF COMPANY’S SHARES

* THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES WOULD TAKE PLACE VIA A PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND THE TRANSACTION WOULD BE FINALISED BY APRIL 30

* IT SAYS THAT IT IS NOT ONE OF FIRMS ABOUT WHOSE INTEREST IN CO IT INFORMED IN ITS CURRENT REPORTS 23/2018 AND 25/2018”

* EARLIER IN MARCH CO INFORMED ABOUT FIRMS FROM ISRAEL AND U.S. INTERESTED IN ITS SHARES

* IT ALSO ADDED ON MONDAY THAT ABRIS WOULD BUY CO’S NEW SHARES

* STOCK ROSE EVEN 12 PERCENT BEFORE NOON, AT 1019 GMT THEY WERE UP 9.5 PERCENT AT 9.74 ZLOTY PER SHARE

